Etesa to change 40 transformers

The electric transmission company Etesa will change 40 transformers throughout the country to strengthen the power grid.

It is estimated that the equipment will arrive over the next two months.

These equipment are similar to those that exploded on March 17 and March 21 that caused blackouts in Panama City and surrounding areas.

Etesa asked the population to moderate its electricity consumption, especially air conditioners, over the next few days, due to the "fragility" of the electrical system, which still is not operating at an optimal level.