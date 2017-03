Energy rationing suspended

The electric rationing announced for Monday by the electricity transmission company Etesa for Panama City will not be executed.

According to a statement from the entity, the full operation of the capital's electrical system was restored.

On Sunday evening, Etesa had announced that rationing would take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. which included the shutdown of air conditioners in public and private offices, as well as shopping centers.

At 8:30 p.m. last Friday there was a blackout, which left several areas of Panama and Colón without electricity. It was caused by a series of explosions in a substation.