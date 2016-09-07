Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Temas de hoy: Alcaldía de Panamá Norberto Odebrecht Policía Nacional Erasmo Pinilla Uber Inundaciones Colombia Venezuela ICIJ

Spanish version

METRO

Environmental reports presented

The project is for the rehabilitation of Vía España.

The work will be done by Odebrecht.

Comunidades demandan mayor consulta

Spanish version

Ohigginis Arcia Jaramillo

Temas:

The Panama City Mayor's Office has drafted two environmental studies for the revitalization of Vía España by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht for $90 million.

+ info

According to Mayor José Isabel Blandón, two studies were done because one of the phases was more complex and required a category 2 study, while the remainder of the work needed a category 1 study.

Manuel Pimentel, director of Evaluation and Planning of the Ministry of the Environment, explained that current regulations allow for projects to be divided into parts and for two studies to be done, especially if there is a difference in the time of execution or the location of the work.

Environmental and civil society groups have criticized the action, saying the two studies seeks to "minimize" the impact of the work.

Susana Serracín, of the Center for Environmental Impact, stressed that if it had been presented as a single project, it would have required a category 3 study, which involves a greater level of public discussion.

The project includes the improvement of sidewalks and the burying of utility wires.

Comunidades demandan mayor consulta

Rodrigo Noriega 07 sep 2016 - 09:17h

OBRAS. Toda actividad humana tiene efectos sobre su entorno. Aquellos efectos que alcanzan una escala de intensidad o de perjuicio potencial o real de cierta magnitud, sobre comunidades y ecosistemas, requieren de una Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental.

El Decreto Ejecutivo No. 123 de 2009 desarrolla el proceso de Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental y de acuerdo con esta norma, existen tres categorías de estudios de impacto ambiental, las cuales dependerán del tipo de actividad, la zona de impacto y la clase de afectación que puedan causar.

Para los proyectos o actividades que se consideren objeto de un análisis categoría 1, solo basta con una declaración jurada notariada por parte del promotor y del consultor ambiental para que la obra  reciba su aprobación por parte del Ministerio de Ambiente.

En los proyectos de categoría 2 y 3, el promotor deberá presentar un estudio  ambiental que incluya la consulta pública de los vecinos y comunidades afectadas.

La legislación   permite que un proyecto que tenga varias etapas, o incluya un conjunto diferenciado de actividades, pueda fragmentar su evaluación  de forma tal, que para las actividades de menor impacto pudiera presentar una simple declaración jurada para así poder iniciar el proyecto lo más rápido posible, mientras los otros estudios son preparados para su evaluación por parte de las autoridades.

El Municipio de Panamá optó por hacer esto con su proyecto de renovación de aceras. De esta forma, aquella parte del proyecto que tenía impactos mínimos, puede avanzar sin mayores obstáculos, mientras los aspectos más complicados son sujetos a una evaluación ambiental de categoría 2.  

Esta es exactamente la misma práctica que han hecho algunos promotores cuestionados por la comunidad. La sociedad civil percibe que no le fue proporcionada, de manera oportuna, toda la información adecuadamente.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Change in pension law causes concern

Antai director seeks decision in Pinilla case

At least 25 houses flooded in Panama

Police retirement law changed

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia S.A.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Lo último en La Prensa

piden democracia La oposición venezolana intensifica presiones para lograr referendo revocatorio

En el caso de la capital, la oposición convocó a paralizaciones de actividades por diez minutos durante el mediodía. En el caso de la capital, la oposición convocó a paralizaciones de actividades por diez minutos durante el mediodía.
En el caso de la capital, la oposición convocó a paralizaciones de actividades por diez minutos durante el mediodía. AP

AP | CARACAS, Venezuela

La oposición en Venezuela, alentada por la masiva movilización de la semana pasada en la capital, convocó este miércoles 7 de ...

Derechos humanos Acusan a camarógrafa húngara por patear a migrantes en 2015

Petra Laszlo fue despedida de la televisora conservadora N1TV. Petra Laszlo fue despedida de la televisora conservadora N1TV.
Petra Laszlo fue despedida de la televisora conservadora N1TV. Tomado de Twitter

AP | BUDAPEST, Hungría

La camarógrafa húngara que fue filmada pateando y lanzando zancadillas a migrantes cerca de la frontera con Serbia en ...

evolución LG presenta primer teléfono con nueva versión de Android

El nuevo teléfono V20 es presentado la víspera del evento en San Francisco en el que se espera que Apple lance sus nuevos iPhone. El nuevo teléfono V20 es presentado la víspera del evento en San Francisco en el que se espera que Apple lance sus nuevos iPhone.
El nuevo teléfono V20 es presentado la víspera del evento en San Francisco en el que se espera que Apple lance sus nuevos iPhone. Bloomberg

AP | SAN FRANCISCO, Estados Unidos

LG presentará este miércoles 7 de septiembre primer teléfono que contará con el nuevo sistema operativo de Google, Android ...

Destacados