Environmental reports presented

The Panama City Mayor's Office has drafted two environmental studies for the revitalization of Vía España by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht for $90 million.

+ info Spanish version

According to Mayor José Isabel Blandón, two studies were done because one of the phases was more complex and required a category 2 study, while the remainder of the work needed a category 1 study.

Manuel Pimentel, director of Evaluation and Planning of the Ministry of the Environment, explained that current regulations allow for projects to be divided into parts and for two studies to be done, especially if there is a difference in the time of execution or the location of the work.

Environmental and civil society groups have criticized the action, saying the two studies seeks to "minimize" the impact of the work.

Susana Serracín, of the Center for Environmental Impact, stressed that if it had been presented as a single project, it would have required a category 3 study, which involves a greater level of public discussion.

The project includes the improvement of sidewalks and the burying of utility wires.