Proposal to criminalize tax evasion being considered

The government is evaluating the criminalization of tax evasion, a recommendation from agencies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Financial Action Task Force and the United Nations.

In a recent IMF report on Panama, the agency noted that "the Panamanian legal framework must be fully aligned with international standards, including the consideration of tax crimes as a precedent for money laundering."

In the country, tax evasion is considered an administrative fault and not a criminal offense.

Minister of Economy and Finance Dulcidio De La Guardia said yesterday that "it is an issue that Panama is going to have to start evaluating and debating. The government will study the legislation of other countries of the region in this regard and will promote a debate on the advisability of classifying evasion as a crime," he said.

A bill could be presented to the National Assembly, something that, according to Minister of the Presidency Álvaro Alemán, could happen in the next legislative period.

Alemán and De La Guardia met yesterday with a Latin American delegation from the Financial Action Task Force, which is visiting the country as part of an evaluation on the prevention of money laundering.