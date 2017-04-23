Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

POLITICS

Religious leaders look to form party

The last time such a party was formed was 1992.

Empezarán a recoger adherentes

Andrea Gallo

The new party hopes to participate in the 2019 elections. The new party hopes to participate in the 2019 elections.
Evangelical leaders have announced plans to form a political party, a move that comes 25 years after the founding by the Assemblies of God of the National Unity Mission (MUN), which had that same mission

In March, the leaders formalized their aspirations to become a political group by forming the Independent Social Party (PAIS), made up of lawyers, business owners and union leaders, and backed by the Reform Action Movement, which, in turn, Is composed of religious leaders and Christian pastors. 

Although in 1992 the MUN succeeded in overcoming the enrollment quota of 21,000 adherents to participate in the general elections of 1994, it did not get enough support or votes for president, nor did it win any seats in the National Assembly, so it was dissolved that same year by the Electoral Tribunal (TE). 

Now, members of the PAIS affirm that they will achieve the goal of maintaining themselves as a party made up of people committed to family values. 

This is stated by José Alberto Álvarez, president of the National Bar Association and who will serve as president of the party; Pastor Orlando Quintero, first vice president; The lawyer Rubén Elías Rodríguez, second vice-president; Horace Freeman, general secretary; lawyer and criminologist Jonathan Riggs, under-secretary-general; trade unionist Isaac Rodríguez, secretary; Pastor Luis Pimentel, secretary of agricultural affairs; and businessman Felipe Ariel Rodríguez, advisor. 

The group now has to approve a constitution. 

"One of the great promises of the current president [Juan Carlos Varela] is the constituent and it is what we have as a goal, to be able to register new laws and strong provisions to combat corruption, to make the crimes do not prescribe and to increase penalties for acts Of corruption, "Álvarez explained. 

In December 2014, Varela undertook to convene a parallel constituent assembly in the first two years of his administration. But this has not happened yet. 

The leaders of the PAIS point out that these reforms would also seek to take privileges from the president, deputies and judges of the Supreme Court, as well as combat crime and organized crime.

23 abr 2017 - 08:48h

El abogado y presidente del Partido Independiente Social (PAIS), José Alberto Álvarez, le confirmó a este diario que el próximo jueves 27 de abril la organización se presentará ante el Tribunal Electoral para empezar la recolección de adherentes.

Según Álvarez, el PAIS ya no estará conformado por ocho personas, pues en las próximas semanas se integrarán a la dirigencia expertos en materia de seguridad, mujeres y hasta un líder judío.

Sin dar muchos detalles, también señaló que una organización llamada Movimiento Independiente Social Demócrata manifestó su intención de unirse al partido. “Con esto, seríamos tres grupos en total”, dijo.

Álvarez manifestó que dos días antes de dirigirse al Tribunal Electoral convocarán una conferencia de prensa para presentar a los nuevos integrantes del colectivo. Según el Código Electoral, los partidos en formación tienen un periodo de 11 meses para legalizarse como colectivos.

