Noriega in a coma after operations

Manuel Antonio Noriega, who underwent an operation yesterday at Santo Tomás Hospital for a benign brain tumor, had to return to the operating room a few hours later after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage.

His lawyer, Ezra Angel, said he is in critical condition and will remain in a drug-induced coma.

According to Angel, this period can be between four and five days, after which he will be evaluated.

Noriega's first operation lasted four hours and culminated around noon.

Two hours later, while in intensive care, doctors detected the bleeding and he was admitted to the operating room for the second time.

This last operation culminated around 6:30 p.m.

Testimony from the ex-dictator's lawyer indicates that the bleeding could have been caused by a blood pressure problem.

"Two operations on the same day, at his age, is in itself a delicate matter," said Angel.

His three daughters, Sandra, Lorena and Thays, as well as family and friends, remained in the hospital during the surgeries.

Noriega has been serving sentences in Panama for 60 years related to murders committed during the military dictatorship. The sentences are related to the deaths of Hugo Spadafora and Moses Giroldi, as well as the incident called the Albrook massacre.