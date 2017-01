Noriega receives house arrest

After 27 years of being imprisoned, former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega, 82, who was convicted of the murder of Dr. Hugo Spadafora and the Albrook massacre, among other crimes, was transferred last night under heavy guard to the residence of one of his daughters, Sandra, in Coco del Mar.

He arrived at the Mirador del Pacífico condominium at 10:20 p.m.

Once in the basement of the building, Noriega exited from a white "busito" attended by police officers. He wore a red cap and dark glasses.

Hours earlier, a sentence-enforcement court in Chiriquí had granted him provisional house arrest for medical treatment that will last three months. That decision was part of his remaining sentence for the Spadafora homicide on September 13, 1985.

During the hearing held in the court of the Third Judicial District, the daughter of the former dictator was triumphant before a group of opponents to the Noriega regime that was in the room and that repudiated the ruling issued by Judge Katherine Pittí de Molina.

"Glory to God!" Sandra Noriega said.

Carmenza Spadafora, sister of the assassinated physician, said she did not oppose temporary house arrest, but said he must return to prison to finish his sentence. Noriega is slated to have surgery in February. The temporary order will be reviewed April 28.