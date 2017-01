Fugitive spotted in the Dominican Republic

Former director of the brokerage house Financial Pacific (FP) West Valdes, who has a "red alert" issued by Interpol for his arrest, is in the Dominican Republic, where he married Berena Bozzi over the weekend.

Valdes, along with his partner Ivan Clare, are wanted as part of the investigation into a loan made by Caja de Ahorros (CA) to the consortium HPC-Contratas-P&V for the construction of the failed convention center in Amador. The alert was issued in November.

According to the investigations, $7 million disbursed by the bank to finance the construction of the convention center were used to fill a financial hole at FP.

Valdes and Clare have also accumulated fines of $4 million imposed by the Superintendency of Securities for improper use of client funds.