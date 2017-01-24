Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Porcell asked for explanation on Odebrecht case

She has been questioned about her handling of a case related to the sons of former President Ricardo Martinelli.

Aminta Bustamante, Olmedo Rodríguez

Attorney General Kenia Porcell is being asked to explain why she has not taken any legal action on the $22 million that federal prosecutors in Switzerland seized from Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares - children of former president Ricardo Martinelli - after being accused of bribing officials and money laundering.

Switzerland explained in a letter sent to the prosecutor in February 2016 that Panama would have to file a petition of legal assistance to recover the $22 million.

Swiss prosecutors suspect that these monies were paid to the children of the former president by the construction company Odebrecht in exchange for contracts for public infrastructure works.

"The country deserves an explanation and we are waiting for the Public Ministry to provide it," said Magaly Castillo, executive director of the Citizen's Alliance for Justice. "The information that has come out is very serious."

Castillo said that Panamanian citizens have a right to know what happened.

"We are learning of information from outside the country," the executive director added.

Maribel Jaén, of the Justice and Peace Commission, said that the provision of information to the population in cases of high profile corruption is important so that there is confidence in the authorities.

"We are in a very special moment in the country that demands a move from speeches about transparency to action. And not only for the Odebrecht case, but for all companies that, in one way or another, have affected public funds," Jaen said.

Freddy Pittí, of the "We Decide Together" Movement, said that the prosecutor asks to be trusted, "but unfortunately she does not give us reason to trust in her management."

"It has been one situation after another on the part of the Public Ministry, to the point that citizens are disgusted," said the civil activist.

Anette Planells, of the Independent Movement for Panama, expressed surprise that, for a year now, Switzerland had advised the prosecutor that these funds were being protected and that Panama could request them.

"We are surprised that almost a year later we do not know what action the Public Prosecutor has taken in that sense to recover the money and the progress of the investigation of these two people and the Odebrecht company," she added.

The sons of the president responded to the allegations yesterday through former government spokesman Luis Eduardo Camacho. They said they have answered all the questions posed by authorities and did not do anything wrong. They said the information about the case had been improperly leaked, and that people should not rush to judgement.

OLMEDO RODRÍGUEZ | 24 ene 2017 - 11:14h

El secretario general del Ministerio Público (MP), Rolando Rodríguez Cedeño, confirmó que la noticia publicada ayer por el diario La Prensa, en la que se confirma la incautación de $22 millones a Ricardo Alberto y Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares por autoridades judiciales en Suiza, tras una investigación que se adelanta contra ellos por soborno de funcionarios en el extranjero y blanqueo de capitales, “es correcta”. Rodríguez Cedeño, en una entrevista con Radio Panamá, evitó hacer mayores comentarios sobre la investigación y pidió al país tener el valor de la “prudencia” y que tenga confianza en el proceso que adelanta el MP. En cuanto al dinero congelado, explicó que Suiza ha puesto a disposición del MP esa cantidad. Dijo que una vez “culminadas las investigaciones en Panamá los fondos serán reintegrados” al patrimonio del Estado. Afirmó que dicha solicitud se hará a las autoridades judiciales de Suiza, pero no dio mayores detalles de cuándo se efectuaría el pedido por parte del MP.

