Groups to voice opposition to Parque Omar project

Civil society organizations, park users and residents of San Francisco are calling for the suspension of the tender submitted by the government to remodel Parque Omar for $35.7 million.

Groups such as the Urban Citizen's Network of Panama state that they do not want the project to go forward as planned. They said money should be used to maintain the park as it is, rather than change it.

They and others plan to voice their objections at a public hearing for the project today.

The part of the plan that has raised the most objections is the proposal to build commercial structures and other buildings within the facility, which will reduce the amount of green space.

Opponents say this will change the park for the worse and diminish its capacity to provide a respite from the urban areas around it.