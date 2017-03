Expocomer 2017 generated more than $130 million in transactions

Expocomer 2017, the fair organized by the Chamber of Commerce that culminated March 25, generated commercial transactions of $135 million, according to calculations of the organizers.

+ info Spanish version

The thirty-fifth version of Expocomer received 16,778 visitors over four days. Organizers said there were 11,852 "business contacts" made and 1,597 appointments. In addition, the fair resulted in the equivalent of 8,000 overnight stays in hotels.

"Let us remember that these results increase as the months advance, because there are follow-ups to the business contacts established at the event, and that results in future deals being made," said Chamber President Jorge Garcia Icaza.