Sucre attends preliminary hearing

Former Social Development Deputy Minister Zulema Sucre arrived Tuesday at the Sixteenth Criminal Court in Ancón for a preliminary hearing on charges of crimes against public administration.

The preliminary hearing was supposed to take place Sept. 30 but was delayed.

Sucre, who resigned in March, is accused by her state-assigned bodyguards of making them do tasks outside of their regular duties, such as walking her dog. The dog's name is Gucci, which garnered the matter the nickname "the Gucci case."

The former official stated that she relinquished her position to focus on defending herself in a responsible and transparent manner.