FPB Bank linked to Mossack Fonseca

FPB Bank - whose operations were taken over Friday by the Superintendency of Banks and whose securities brokerage license was suspended by the Superintendency of Securities - is playing a key role in the investigations in Brazil within the framework of the Lava Jato operation.

"We envisage the existence of a transnational criminal organization [...] operating in Brazil [through] a Panamanian financial institution called FPB Bank, responsible for opening bank accounts and negotiating offshore companies in order to hide [...] The true partners, managers and final beneficiaries," Brazilian prosecutors said.

These activities are linked by Brazilian prosecutors to the sale of at least 44 companies sold to clients by Mossack Fonseca representatives in Brazil.

At the same time, the credit rating of FPB Bank and subsidiaries has been suspended. In November it had already fallen from BB to BB-.

No bank officials have been charged, but three lawyers from Mossack Fonseca have been arrested for money laundering relating to funds that have been linked to accounts in FPB Bank.

While the bank is based in Panama, many of its officials are Brazilian. Officials in that country have said that the bank essentially existed as a Brazilian entity operating in Panama.