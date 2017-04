Víctor Lewis, former director of Alianza Ciudadana Pro Justicia and CONEP, dies

Victor Lewis, former president and founding member of the Citizens Alliance For Justice, died this Wednesday. He was 75 years old.

The organization confirmed the death and described Lewis as a "friend and partner in so many struggles for a better administration of justice in Panama."

The funeral will be held next Friday at the Church of Los Angeles.

"Don Victor was at our side in all citizen actions for justice and against corruption. He was president of the Citizen Alliance at important moments of our organization and an active member from the first day," the organization said. "He was an exceptional human being and a person with a great love for his country."

Lewis was also president of the Association of Users (AU) of the Colon Free Zone from 1994 to 1995 and of the National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP), between 1996 and 1998.

"He was instrumental in the Alliance's fight for judicial reform, the judicial career, the accusatory system and the justice of peace," said Magaly Castillo, executive president of the group.