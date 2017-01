Lack of quorum stalls debate on electoral reforms

The lack of a quorum in the legislative plenary prevented the beginning of the second debate on the electoral reforms yesterday in the National Assembly.

+ info Spanish version

The discussion was the seventh item on the agenda, however the legislature only got to the fifth item, a discussion on a tax treaty with Vietnam.

When independent Deputy Ana Matilde Gómez asked that the matter be delayed until a meeting could be held with the Foreign Ministry, it was determined that not enough deputies were present to vote on the motion, ending the session.

The electoral reforms have been stalled in the legislature since last year.