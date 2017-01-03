Feeley says embattled newspapers need to change owners

A few days before the expiration of its license that allows Grupo Editorial El Siglo y La Estrella (GESE) to maintain commercial and financial relations with companies and citizens of the United States, U.S. Ambassador to Panama John Feeley compared the situation with that of a boat in a storm that requires a change in the wheelhouse.

+ info Spanish version

"If the captain [of the ship] does not give way, I have nothing to say," said Feeley, who last December suggested that the company's main owner, Abdul Waked, sell his majority stake in the company.

Upon hearing the remarks, GESE President Eduardo Quirós extended the metaphor.

"I agree with the ambassador, we are at sea and there is a storm, maybe even feel worse than that," the official said. "But what he failed to say is that the United States government is behaving like an iceberg, cold and immovable, and the crew of this ship are not only the 250 employees, it is also freedom of expression."

In May, the U.S. included all Waked companies, including GESE, on the so-called Clinton list for money laundering and drug trafficking. Inclusion on this list prevents the papers from engaging in any transactions with U.S. entities, which prohibits it from buying products from the U.S. and engaging in transactions with credit cards with ties to U.S. banks.

The papers received a temporary license to operate, but it expires Jan. 5.

Waked has refused to divest himself from his majority interest in the papers. The government of Panama has also tried to intervene in the situation, but it has yet to be resolved.