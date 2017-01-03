Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Temas de hoy: Asamblea Nacional Juan Carlos Varela Lista Clinton Parque Omar Idaan Canal de Panamá Odebrecht Chile Benjamin Netanyahu

Spanish version

MEDIA

Feeley says embattled newspapers need to change owners

Spanish version

Juan Manuel Díaz

Temas:

A few days before the expiration of its license that allows Grupo Editorial El Siglo y La Estrella (GESE) to maintain commercial and financial relations with companies and citizens of the United States, U.S. Ambassador to Panama John Feeley compared the situation with that of a boat in a storm that requires a change in the wheelhouse.

+ info

"If the captain [of the ship] does not give way, I have nothing to say," said Feeley, who last December suggested that the company's main owner, Abdul Waked, sell his majority stake in the company.

Upon hearing the remarks, GESE President Eduardo Quirós extended the metaphor.

"I agree with the ambassador, we are at sea and there is a storm, maybe even feel worse than that," the official said. "But what he failed to say is that the United States government is behaving like an iceberg, cold and immovable, and the crew of this ship are not only the 250 employees, it is also freedom of expression."

In May, the U.S. included all Waked companies, including GESE, on the so-called Clinton list for money laundering and drug trafficking. Inclusion on this list prevents the papers from engaging in any transactions with U.S. entities, which prohibits it from buying products from the U.S. and engaging in transactions with credit cards with ties to U.S. banks.

The papers received a temporary license to operate, but it expires Jan. 5.

Waked has refused to divest himself from his majority interest in the papers. The government of Panama has also tried to intervene in the situation, but it has yet to be resolved. 

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Alemán says gov't will demand compensation from Odebrecht

Varela announces support for constitutional reforms

De León to focus on regaining the trust of the country

Calls made to increase resources for Ombudsman

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Tu suscripción viene con regalo este fin de año.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Lo último en La Prensa

Certamen de Preparación en Australia Nadal y Muguruza avanzan en Brisbane

Rafael Nadal y Garbine Muguruza arrancan bien el torneo en tierras australianas. Rafael Nadal y Garbine Muguruza arrancan bien el torneo en tierras australianas.
Rafael Nadal y Garbine Muguruza arrancan bien el torneo en tierras australianas. AFP

AP | BRISBANE, Australia

Rafael Nadal no tuvo problemas para superar el cansancio y a su rival en su partido inicial en el torneo de Brisbane, ...

PROVINCIA DE HERRERA Inspeccionan condiciones de ríos ante la llegada de época seca

En la inspección participaron funcionarios del Idaan, MiAmbiente, Mida y y el gobernador de Herrera, Raúl Rivera. En la inspección participaron funcionarios del Idaan, MiAmbiente, Mida y y el gobernador de Herrera, Raúl Rivera.
En la inspección participaron funcionarios del Idaan, MiAmbiente, Mida y y el gobernador de Herrera, Raúl Rivera. Especial para La Prensa/Vielka Corro Ríos

Vielka Corro Ríos, PARITA, Herrera

Personal de diversas entidades inspeccionaron la mañana de este martes 3 de enero los ríos La Villa y Parita, los cuales ...

Sociedad Retiran cisterna accidentado en la Interamericana; regulan tráfico vehicular

Funcionarios de la Policía y del Cuerpo de Bomberos atendieron la emergencia. Funcionarios de la Policía y del Cuerpo de Bomberos atendieron la emergencia.
Funcionarios de la Policía y del Cuerpo de Bomberos atendieron la emergencia. Cortesía

Getzalette Reyes

Las autoridades informaron que el camión cisterna accidentado este martes 3 de enero en la carretera Interamericana ya fue ...

Destacados