JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Hearing set for Caja de Ahorros case

Olmedo Rodríguez

Former CA officials and others face legal action over a questionable line of credit approved by the bank. Former CA officials and others face legal action over a questionable line of credit approved by the bank.
The 13th Circuit Criminal Court has set the preliminary hearing in the process involving questionable loans made by Caja de Ahorros (CA) from March 27 to 29.

There are 16 defendants, including Riccardo Francolini, former CA chairman from 2009-2014, as well as other ex-board members Ricardo Chanis, Anastacio Ruiz De Leon, Fernando Correa and Ricardo Arango Pezet.

Also charged are former bank officials Jayson Pastor and Rodrigo Arosemena Pino. Francolini and Pastor are detained pre-emptively in the case.

According to prosecutors, the bank officials "did not act as social guards responsible for the correct and timely fulfillment of the duties and administration of the assets given in their custody." The case specifically relates to a line of credit granted to the consortium HPC-Contratos-P&V for the construction of the Amador convention center in 2012.

Others involved in the case are Felipe Pipo Virzi, Tobias Garrido, Jairzon Hurtado, Manuel Morales, Ricardo Calvo, Claudio Poma Murialdo, Mauricio Ortiz. The list also includes West Valdes and Iván Clare, ex-directors of Financial Pacific (FP).

The court established April 10 to 12 as an alternate date.

Destacados