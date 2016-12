Audit requested of Odebrecht projects

Public Prosecutor Guido Rodríguez today requested Comptroller Federico Humbert audit all public works and government infrastructure projects carried out by the Brazilian company Norberto Odebrecht in the period 2009-2014.

According to the public prosecutor, an audit is required, since Odebrecht officials admitted to the United States Department of Justice that it paid bribes to Panamanian officials of $59 million during that period.

Rodríguez added that, according to the documents, the company's profits for that period were $175 million.

The prosecutor stated that the comptroller is legally obligated to investigate alleged cases of corruption.

Odebrecht was fined $2 billion by U.S., Swiss and Brazilian officials for its role in bribery schemes. The company used offshore companies to pay bribes to officials in a dozen countries.