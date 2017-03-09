Accounts prosecutor asks for audit of donation

Accounts Prosecutor Guido Rodríguez asked the Comptroller to audit donations and contracts of professional services managed by the National Assembly in the fiscal periods 2014, 2015 and 2016, due to possible financial irregularities.

This is stated in a note that Rodriguez addressed to Comptroller Federico Humbert Wednesday.

"The National Assembly, as an organism, is subject to inspection and subsequent audit by the Comptroller General," said the Public Prosecutor in a letter to Humbert.

The Comptroller's Office has the function of presenting cases to the accounts prosecutor when it detects irregularities.

An investigation by La Prensa documented that the Assembly, from July 2014 to December 2016, disbursed $14 million in grants and subsidies, which in most cases were not delivered to the original beneficiaries. Likewise, contracts for professional services have been signed, which together total $68 million, for work that was never carried out.