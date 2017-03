Martinelli lawyer set free

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor has granted Evelyn Vargas Reynaga, a lawyer for the family of former President Ricardo Martinelli, with a change of pre-trial detention status.

+ info Spanish version

The lawyer - who is being investigated for Odebrecht's bribes to Panamanians through Swiss banks - is now forbidden to leave the country without judicial authorization. She had been detained since Feb. 22 after being brought to Panama from Mexico with the help of Interpol.

The change of precautionary measure was confirmed by her lawyer, Juan Vega. The decision was made based on a petition her submitted to prosecutors.

According to the Swiss authorities, Vargas Reynaga managed companies that were used by Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, sons of the former president, to deposit millions of dollars that allegedly corresponded to bribes paid by Odebrecht in exchange for public infrastructure contracts.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor is also investigating the two children of the former president, but they remain at large.