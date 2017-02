Prison sought for Toledo

Peru's Attorney General announced Tuesday that he will seek preventive detention for former President Alejandro Toledo for the alleged crimes of money laundering and corruption related to the million-dollar bribes that Brazilian construction company Odebrecht admitted to paying in exchange for state contracts.

Toledo is accused of receiving $20 million in exchange for two contracts to build interoceanic highways linking Brazil with the Peruvian Pacific coast, according to a confession given by detainee Jorge Barata, a former representative of the company in Peru.

Toledo denied taking any bribes in an interview via Skype from Paris with the local television show Cuarto Poder. He demanded prosecutors reveal "the bank account where I have $20 million."

He added that he will return to Stanford University where he is a guest lecturer, and will not return to Peru at this moment.