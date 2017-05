Investigation into helicopter suspended

Cristóbal Salerno has told prosecutors that a $312,500 check from the company Langton International Holdings that was used for part of the payment for a helicopter belonging to the Martinelli family, and that those funds came from the company Cobranzas of Istmo.

The revelation led the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to suspend its investigation to avoid a possible double trial.

This is due to the fact that Langton International Holdings is part of several investigations being carried out by the Public Prosecutor's Office, ranging from the possible commission of crimes against public administration to money laundering.

In turn, Salerno is being prosecuted by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office for the possible commission of crimes against the public administration, derived from alleged irregularities in the contract granted during the last government to Cobranzas del Istmo for the collection of delinquent taxes.

Salerno and the company Langton International Holdings are also mentioned in the investigation into the failed Amador convention center project.