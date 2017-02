Accounts linked to Cortés seized

The Sixth Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has issued an order to seize 11 bank accounts of former Minister of Labor Alma Cortés for unjustified enrichment.

In the order, dated Jan. 25, Prosecutor Aurelio Vásquez said that six are savings accounts, three are fixed-term deposits and two are checking accounts. Cortés is the signatory and beneficiary of all those accounts.

Although the amount of the money seized was not revealed by the prosecution, last week the former minister said that it was "about $ 100,000."

The investigation was promoted by an audit which found that the former minister had unjustified income of $1.2 million while in office.

In the order, the prosecutor warns that after conducting various investigations related to the alleged commission of crimes against public administration, unjustified enrichment and corruption of public servants, there are enough elements to justify the seizing of the money.