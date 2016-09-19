Brazilian prosecutors say Panama is ignoring request

Some 18 months after having made a request for information to the Public Ministry of Panama on bank accounts, beneficiaries and other financial transactions, the Federal Public Ministry of Brazil has grown frustrated with a lack of response to its request.

+ info Spanish version

Of the nine specific requests made by Brazil, Attorney General Kenia Porcell has answered one, ignoring the others completely. The Brazilian officials are seeking information about company Constructora Norberto Odebrecht, S.A., which allegedly used Panama companies to launder money used to pay bribes for state contracts. The company had admitted to paying bribes to government officials in a number of countries, including Panama.

Brazilian authorities have sought information about accounts at Credicorp Bank, which were opened for the company Constructora Internacional del Sur, S.A. That company allegedly paid the bribes to officials. But Panama has ignored most of those requests.

This was done despite the fact that Panama has signed a number of international treaties pledging to cooperate with such investigations. Those treaties state that bank secrecy should not be an obstacle to such investigations.

Panama has also signed a criminal legal aid treaty with Brazil in which it pledged to hand over documents and provide legal assistance in the case of misappropriated legal funds.

Brazilian Prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol wrote on Aug. 18, after more than a year of waiting, "Panamanian authorities are resisting the total fulfillment of the order."

Porcell could not be reached for comment.