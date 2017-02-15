Prosecutors from 15 countries travel to Brazil to discuss Odebrecht case

Prosecutors from 15 countries will meet Thursday and Friday in Brazil to coordinate the investigation into the construction company Odebrecht.

The summit will be led by Brazil's chief prosecutor, Rodrigo Janot, who invited his counterparts after receiving numerous requests for information about the case, which has ramifications on three continents.

"It is a way of responding to so many data requests," said a source working on the logistics of the meeting who asked not to be named.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $788 million in bribes in a dozen countries, including Panama, which will send a representative to the conference.

The case has already had ramifications across the region.

Peru issued an arrest warrant for former President Alejandro Toledo, accused of receiving millions of dollars from Odebrecht, and allegations have also been made against Argentine intelligence chief Gustavo Arribas and Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos.

All those have denied the charges.

A source from the Argentine Public Prosecutor's Office, who requested his name not be used, told AFP that the meeting will serve to "streamline mechanisms of cooperation between countries should new information arise that triggers investigations." Argentina has already requested information related to Arribas.

The countries invited are Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Mozambique, Panama, Portugal, Peru, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.