Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Ricardo Arias Calderón María Mercedes Riaño Lava Jato Odebrecht Ricardo Martinelli Linares Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares Asamblea Nacional

Spanish version

Prosecutors from 15 countries travel to Brazil to discuss Odebrecht case

Panama is one of those countries.

Spanish version

AFP | BRAZIL

Temas:

Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes in 12 countries. Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes in 12 countries.
Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes in 12 countries.

Prosecutors from 15 countries will meet Thursday and Friday in Brazil to coordinate the investigation into the construction company Odebrecht.

+ info

The summit will be led by Brazil's chief prosecutor, Rodrigo Janot, who invited his counterparts after receiving numerous requests for information about the case, which has ramifications on three continents.

"It is a way of responding to so many data requests," said a source working on the logistics of the meeting who asked not to be named.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $788 million in bribes in a dozen countries, including Panama, which will send a representative to the conference.

The case has already had ramifications across the region.

Peru issued an arrest warrant for former President Alejandro Toledo, accused of receiving millions of dollars from Odebrecht, and allegations have also been made against Argentine intelligence chief Gustavo Arribas and Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos.

All those have denied the charges.

A source from the Argentine Public Prosecutor's Office, who requested his name not be used, told AFP that the meeting will serve to "streamline mechanisms of cooperation between countries should new information arise that triggers investigations." Argentina has already requested information related to Arribas.

The countries invited are Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Mozambique, Panama, Portugal, Peru, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

President Juan Carlos Varela speaks today at a ceremony in the Darién. President Juan Carlos Varela speaks today at a ceremony in the Darién.

Varela justifies naming Bethancourt to represent state in Odebrecht case

The sales of new cars in 2016 were at a four-year high. The sales of new cars in 2016 were at a four-year high.

New car sales in 2016 increase 3 percent from 2015

Security Minister Alexis Bethancourt will represent the state in a complaint against Odebrecht. Security Minister Alexis Bethancourt will represent the state in a complaint against Odebrecht.

Ministry of Security to represent state in complaint against Odebrecht

Interpol issued this red alert to 190 countries. Interpol issued this red alert to 190 countries.

Interpol advances alert for sons of Martinelli

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

Mundo Donald Trump pide a Venezuela liberar al preso político Leopoldo López tras reunión con Lilian Tintori

Trump junto a Tintori, el vicepresidente Mike Pence y el senador Marco Rubio. Trump junto a Tintori, el vicepresidente Mike Pence y el senador Marco Rubio.
Trump junto a Tintori, el vicepresidente Mike Pence y el senador Marco Rubio. Tomado de Twitter

AFP | CARACAS, Venezuela

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, pidió este miércoles a Venezuela la liberación "inmediata" del dirigente opositor ...

PREOCUPACIÓN Disminuye el agua en el Sistema de Riego Remigio Rojas en Alanje

Sistema de Riego Remigio Rojas. Sistema de Riego Remigio Rojas.
Sistema de Riego Remigio Rojas. Especial para La Prensa/Sandra Rivera

Sandra Alicia Rivera,Especial para La Prensa | ALANJE, Chiriquí

Los usuarios del Sistema de Riego Remigio Rojas, en Alanje Chiriquí, están preocupados al registrarse una disminución de agua ...

Certamen válido para la puntuación mundial Panamá se alista para el ATP Challenger

Los organizadores del certamen informaron que participarán cerca de 100 tenistas. Los organizadores del certamen informaron que participarán cerca de 100 tenistas.
Los organizadores del certamen informaron que participarán cerca de 100 tenistas. LA PRENSA/Eric Batista

Campo Elías Estrada

El tenis panameño se prepara para uno de los eventos más importantes de la temporada, el ATP Challenger, el cual se realizará ...

Destacados