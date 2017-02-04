Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: CSS Mossack Fonseca Odebrecht Perú Rigoberto Gonzalez Nidal Waked Reformas electorales MEF Gastronomía Musicalion

Spanish version

Toledo accused of receiving bribes

Spanish version

AFP | LIMA

Temas:

Peruvian prosecutors seized documents from a former president of the country as part of the Odebrecht probe. Peruvian prosecutors seized documents from a former president of the country as part of the Odebrecht probe.
Peruvian prosecutors seized documents from a former president of the country as part of the Odebrecht probe. Imágenes tomadas del diario 'El Comercio'.

A group of prosecutors raided the house of former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006), accused of receiving bribes from Brazil's Odebrecht in exchange for a public work contracts.

+ info

The Public Ministry reported, through its Twitter account, "that documentation found in the house of former president Toledo will be evaluated by the prosecutors."

The special team of the Office of the Public Prosecutor continued to collect documents and put them in boxes, while reviewing them carefully, according to Peruvian television.

The judiciary approved Friday evening the request of prosecutors for the raid of the former president's home, which is in Paris with his wife, Eliane Karp.

Odebrecht officials said they paid bribes of $20 million to the Toledo government to win the tender to build the interoceanic highway between Peru and Brazil, according to press reports.

Of that money, the former president would have received at least $11 million, according to publications on the websites of the newspapers La República, Peru.21 and El Comercio.

According to press reports, Toledo, currently on a tour of Europe, will be arrested.

Toledo had earlier published on his Facebook page: "My enemies do not rest. And when they do not find me, they want to hurt me internationally. They will not make it. I will be ready, as always, to collaborate with justice."

Former first lady Eliane Karp said in her account of the same social network that "it is an armed political persecution (against her husband) without any data any evidence of the verbal accusations of the media."

Peru's president, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, wrote in his Twitter account: "Justice must be the same for all. If someone committed acts of corruption, they should be sanctioned."

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Mossack Fonseca law firm will continue to be investigated, a court has ruled. Mossack Fonseca law firm will continue to be investigated, a court has ruled.

Mossack Fonseca investigation extended

Ricardo Martinelli Ricardo Martinelli

Martinelli to be investigated for Caja de Ahorros loan

Irasema de Dale, Benicio Robinson y María del Carmen Delgado. Irasema de Dale, Benicio Robinson y María del Carmen Delgado.

Deputies support Waked

A delegation from Panama will travel to Colombia for a trade meeting later this month. A delegation from Panama will travel to Colombia for a trade meeting later this month.

Panama, Colombia to meet to resolve dispute

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

Fotografía 'Liberarte', una explosión de cultura

'Liberarte', una explosión de cultura 'Liberarte', una explosión de cultura Galería
'Liberarte', una explosión de cultura Penonomé, Coclé/LA PRENSA/ EdilsaGonzález

Edilsa González Roca,LA PRENSA/ Edilsa González |

Derrota a Losa Santos Coclé es el campeón del béisbol infantil

Equipo campeón Equipo campeón
Equipo campeón Cortesía

Rafael Calvo

El derecho Esmith Pineda ponchó a 13 para guiar al equipo de Coclé a una victoria sobre Los Santos, 11 carreras a 1 y de paso ...

Mundo Gobierno de Colombia pide respetar la paz en presidenciales de 2018

Las FARC han dicho que apoyarán la candidatura de quien garantice la implementación de los acuerdos. Las FARC han dicho que apoyarán la candidatura de quien garantice la implementación de los acuerdos.
Las FARC han dicho que apoyarán la candidatura de quien garantice la implementación de los acuerdos. AFP

AFP | BOGOTÁ, Colombia

El gobierno de Colombia pidió este sábado que en las elecciones presidenciales de 2018 se respete el acuerdo de paz con las ...

Destacados