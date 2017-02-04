Toledo accused of receiving bribes

A group of prosecutors raided the house of former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006), accused of receiving bribes from Brazil's Odebrecht in exchange for a public work contracts.

The Public Ministry reported, through its Twitter account, "that documentation found in the house of former president Toledo will be evaluated by the prosecutors."

The special team of the Office of the Public Prosecutor continued to collect documents and put them in boxes, while reviewing them carefully, according to Peruvian television.

The judiciary approved Friday evening the request of prosecutors for the raid of the former president's home, which is in Paris with his wife, Eliane Karp.

Odebrecht officials said they paid bribes of $20 million to the Toledo government to win the tender to build the interoceanic highway between Peru and Brazil, according to press reports.

Of that money, the former president would have received at least $11 million, according to publications on the websites of the newspapers La República, Peru.21 and El Comercio.

According to press reports, Toledo, currently on a tour of Europe, will be arrested.

Toledo had earlier published on his Facebook page: "My enemies do not rest. And when they do not find me, they want to hurt me internationally. They will not make it. I will be ready, as always, to collaborate with justice."

Former first lady Eliane Karp said in her account of the same social network that "it is an armed political persecution (against her husband) without any data any evidence of the verbal accusations of the media."

Peru's president, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, wrote in his Twitter account: "Justice must be the same for all. If someone committed acts of corruption, they should be sanctioned."