INTERNATIONAL

Prosecutors head to Washington, Ecuador for Odebrecht case

Manuel Vega Loo

The Attorney General's Office confirmed Tuesday morning that Panamanian prosecutors traveled to Washington and Quito, Ecuador, as part of the investigation into bribes paid by the Brazilian company Odebrecht to government officials between 2009 and 2014.

The delegation headed for Washington is headed by David Diaz, the agency's deputy secretary general, who has already coordinated a meeting with officials from the United States Department of Justice. According to documents released by US authorities, the construction company admitted to paying $59 million in bribes to senior officials in Panama. In total, Odebrecht acknowledged having paid $788 million in bribes in 10 countries in the region - including Panama - and two in Africa.

The confession is part of an agreement between prosecutors and lawyers of Odebrecht that was endorsed Dec. 21 by the Court of the Eastern District of New York.

"We want to take the opportunity to gather important evidence," Diaz said in a press release released by the AG's Office.

Part of the meeting between the Panamanian and US authorities is based "on the international assistance made by the United States in a case for alleged money laundering, for some actions related to crimes against public administration and for financial crimes, specifically those related to the Fifa case, in addition to discussing the cases that have recently arisen as a result of news from the Justice Department about the Odebrecht case," said the press release.

Second Prosecutor against Organized Crime Javier Caraballo and the Chief Prosecutor of the Department of Criminal Analysis James Gay are traveling to Quito as part of the investigation into alleged offenses against public administration, money laundering and financial crimes derived from the PetroEcuador case.

"The exchange of information with Ecuador has allowed us to seize more than $4 million, and this exchange of information has allowed us to gather evidence that we are sure will be transcendental later in our investigation," said Caraballo.

