Prosecutors look to repair damage caused by Odebrecht

Prosecutors from 12 countries agreed to insist on asset recovery and comprehensive compensation for damages caused by illicit activities - including the payment of bribes - caused by the corruption scandal involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

This is reflected in one of the agreements reached in Brazil as part of a meeting attended by authorities from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Portugal, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, in addition to the host.

In the document, which includes eight agreements, prosecutors are committed to "providing the most comprehensive, rapid and effective international legal cooperation" in the Odebrecht case.

They also call for "promoting the establishment of joint research teams, bilateral or multilateral, that allow coordinated research."

Prosecutors from the countries participating in the meeting called on citizens to support their institutions of criminal prosecution in actions that are conducted against corruption.

The scale of bribes to civil servants in exchange for public works orchestrated the gigantic group led many governments to request information from the Brazilian Public Prosecutor's Office, which summoned them to an unusual meeting that ends today.