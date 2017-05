José Domingo Arias to be questioned

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor investigating Odebrecht's payment of bribes to officials and individuals ordered that José Domingo Arias, the presidential candidate of the Cambio Democrático (CD) party, be questioned about the financing of his campaign during the 2014 elections.

The interogation will take place Thursday.

Judicial sources also reported that the prosecution also ordered the investigation of Brazilian publicist Joao Santana and his wife Monica Maura.

Maura confessed to Brazilian prosecutors that the total value of the CD presidential campaign was negotiated at $21 million. Of that amount, Odebrecht allegedly paid $16 million. Moura also said that the first $500,000 was given to him by then President Ricardo Martinelli in a briefcase in the Palace of the Herons. Another $4 million was allegedly paid through contracts signed by Rómulo Roux and Mario Miller, general secretary and deputy - respectively - of the CD.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes in Panama during the Martinelli administration.