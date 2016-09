Prosecutor questions Mayer Mizrachi

Mayer Mizrachi, currently being investigated for money laundering, will be questioned today by the seventh anti-corruption prosecutor.

Mizrachi has been accused of laundering the money paid to him by the government for an encryption system called Criptext.

The defendant arrived at the interview with attorney Ana Belfon, who was attorney general under former President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014).

Mayer Mizrachi is free on $100,000 bail and has been barred from leaving the country. He was deported from Colombia and returned to Panama earlier this month. He spent about nine months in Colombia after he was charged in this case.

An audit of his company, Innovative Venture, found that it did not comply with the requirements of the contract, which was to supply encrypted communication devices to security officials.