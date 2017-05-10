Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Raúl de Saint Malo García questioned over link to helicopter

Redacción de La Prensa

Archivo

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor questioned Raul de Saint Malo García, brother of vice president Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, today about his connection to a $1.9 million check that was used to purchase a helicopter for Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares.

That helicopter was seized by the government due to allegations that it was purchased with funds that came from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes during the administration of Martinelli Linares' father, Ricardo Martinelli. 

In a press release, the Attorney General's Office reported that De Saint Malo Garcia appeared earlier this week on a voluntary basis. 

"The inquiry has not concluded, so there will be an extension," said the office in a press release. 

The vice president has said that she has no relation with the professional activities of her brother. 

"I am confident that Raúl will be able to give a reasonable explanation," she said. 

Raúl de Saint Malo is linked to Petro Trading Services Corp., which, according to the investigations, authorized a check for $1.9 million from Global Bank in favor of Franconaves for the purchase of the helicopter, which was seized in Mexico.

In this case, the prosecution has charged 11 people for the alleged commission of the crime of money laundering.Nine of them have submitted inquiries. The two who haven't appeared are Luis Enrique and his brother, Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares.

