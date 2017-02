Gerald Cumberbatch to be investigated

The Public Ministry is expected to open an investigation to determine whether San Miguelito Mayor Gerald Cumberbatch used state funds in his political campaign.

The mayor was denounced by journalist Jean Marcel Chéry, an advisor to his campaign and said he received $700,000 through the National Assistance Program (PAN) and the Ministry of Public Works.

He also accused the leader of Hosanna, Edwin Alvarez, of offering him money to buy his silence.

Chéry announced that after carnival he will file a complaint with the Public Ministry against Cumberbatch, who declined to comment about the allegations.

Álvarez said he will not take any action against Chéry, and said he will wait for evidence to be presented in the case.