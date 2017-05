Raúl de Saint Malo García questioned by prosecutors

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, which is investigating the Odebrecht case, summoned Raul de Saint Malo García, brother of Vice President Isabella de Saint Malo, to explain his connection with the $1.9 million purchase of a helicopter by Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, son of the former President Ricardo Martinelli.

Raul de Saint Malo, a former government contractor, is linked to Petro Trading Services Corp., which, according to the Attorney General's Office, authorized the payment of a check issued on June 25, 2014 that was used to pay for the aircraft. Prosecutors allege that funds from Odebrecht were used to make the purchase. Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes during the Martinelli administration.

The partnership was dissolved on July 13, 2016, according to the Official Gazette of the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

The company was liquidated by Larissa Llamas, who appears in several companies along with De Saint Malo, such as Petro Trading Corp., which was set up in Panama two days after Petro Trading Services Corp. was founded in BVI.

De Saint Malo and Llamas could not be reached for comment.

The vice president said that her brother will collaborate with the authorities.