Arrests made in Odebrecht case

A Dominican judge ordered the detention of a dozen people, including the Minister of Industry, political leaders and businessmen, Monday for their alleged links to bribes paid by Odebrecht.

Several legislators included in the file can not be arrested due to their parliamentary immunity.

The arrests ordered by examining magistrate Francisco Ortega come two weeks after the Attorney General's Office received, as part of an agreement with Odebrecht and the Brazilian authorities, the record of the investigation conducted in Brazil, which includes copies of the interrogations of company executives.

Under the agreement, the Attorney General's Office waived legal proceedings against Odebrecht and its executives in exchange for information allowing local officials who received bribes to be brought to justice.

The company will maintain its operations in the country and may participate in future public tenders.

Among those detained Monday are the current Minister of Industry and Commerce, Juan Temístocles Montás, who had been questioned the previous week. Montás served in the past decade as Minister of Economy and Minister of the Presidency.

Montás, a member of the leadership of the ruling Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), was taken to the headquarters of the capital's prosecutor's office in the morning.

Also arrested was Víctor Diaz Rúa, a former minister of Public Works and secretary of finances of the PLD.

During his tenure as minister, between 2007 and 2012, Díaz Rúa participated in the negotiation of several contracts with Odebrecht.

Andrés Bautista, president of the opposition Partido Revolucionario Moderno, was also arrested for being president of the Senate when Congress approved the first contracts with the Brazilian company.