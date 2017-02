Torrijos and Colamarco under investigation

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office - which is investigating bribes paid by Odebrecht - have asked banks to inform them whether former President Martin Torrijos (2004-2009) and former Minister of Public Works Benjamín Colamarco have or had any savings or investment accounts, or any product in which they appear as owners, signatories or beneficiaries.

+ info Spanish version

The process is related to the construction of the Cinta Costera, which cost $189.1 million.

Torrijos, though his spokesman Eric Rodriguez Auerbach, said there is no connection between the former president and any bribes, whether in Panama or internationally.

"As a citizen, he respects the law and will cooperate with any investigation," the spokesman said of the former president.

Odebrecht officials have admitted to paying $59 million in bribes, but said the amount was paid between 2009 and 2014, after Torrijos and Colamarco left office. The company admitted to paying $788 million in bribes in 12 countries.

Colamarco did not return phone calls requesting comment.