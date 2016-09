Prosecutor resumes questioning of Mizrachi

The seventh anti-corruption prosecutor resumed today the questioning of Mayer Mizrachi, who is being investigated for money laundering.

The questioning had begun on Monday and Mizrachi was interrogated for nine hours.

The allegations are related to a government contract Mizrachi received from the National Authority for Government Innovation for the installation of encryption software on mobile phones used by security agencies.

Monday, Prosecutor Janeth Rovetto asked Mizrachi to explain the details of the contract, which was signed with his his company, Innovative Venture.

An internal audit revealed that Innovative Venture failed to comply with that contract.