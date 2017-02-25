Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Investigators examine seized equipment

It belongs to Evelyn Vargas Reynaga and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares.

Olmedo Rodríguez

Roberto Cisneros

The Anti-Corruption Special Prosecutor's Office yesterday conducted the first reviews of computer and cellular equipment seized in the raids that were carried out Feb. 23 at Importadora Ricamar, Promotora y Desarrollo Los Andes and at the residence of attorney Evelyn Vargas Reynaga .

Prosecutor Tania Sterling and attorneys for Luis Enrique Martinelli and Evelyn Vargas Reynaga, two of the defendants in the case, were at the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Science (Imelcf) in Clayton, where the review took place.

The survey was conducted on two computers of Vargas. One of these was seized in the office of Promotora y Desarrollo Los Andes, located in the Los Andes shopping center in San Miguelito, and the other from her office at Importadora Ricamar. In addition, two cell phones were reviewed.

They also inspected a computer belonging to Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares that was confiscated from Importadora Ricamar, the company that owns Super 99.

Roniel Ortiz, an attorney for Promotora y Desarrollo Los Andes, said that Vargas does not currently have an office at the company, and works exclusively at Importadora Ricamar.

Juan Vega, the lawye for Vargas Reynaga, did not respond to requests for comment.

The case revolves around charges that Vargas Reynaga, Martinelli and his brother, Ricardo Alberto, hid money in Swiss bank accounts that were bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique are the sons of former President Ricardo Martinelli.

The brothers have so far failed to appear before prosecutors.

