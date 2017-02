Alert issued for Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor has sent a request for a red alert to Department of Judicial Investigation Commissioner Marcos Córdoba for Ricardo Alberto Marinelli Linares and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares - children of former President Ricardo Martinelli - and lawyer Evelyn Ivette Vargas Reinaga as part of the investigation into crimes against economic order.

On Jan. 24, the Anti-Corruption Special Prosecutor's Office issued detention orders for 17 people in the investigation for the alleged commission of money laundering related to offense committed in Brazil.

An investigation in Switzerland links the children of the former president with the alleged collection of bribes from Odebrecht.

According to the investigation, the Martinelli brothers received several money transfers through corporations.

Switzerland's federal prosecutors have already formally accused former President Martinelli's sons of bribery of foreign officials and money laundering, and has seized some $22 million in their bank accounts.