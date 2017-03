Prosecutors to appeal Rafael Guardia Jaén decision

The Attorney General's Office reported Thursday that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will appeal the release of former National Assistance Program (PAN) Director Rafael Guardia Jaén.

The decision was made by the Fifth Criminal Court and is related to the case involving irregularities in the purchase of musical instruments.

Guardia Jaén has been detained in El Renacer Prison since November 2014. According to the precautionary measure, he must appear once a month before the authorities of the Public Ministry and cannot leave the country.

According to the Attorney General's Office, the appeal was filed before the Fifth Circuit Court on Feb. 23.

Prosecutors have also presented a notice of appeal of the 15th Criminal Court decision regarding Guardia Jaén's detention in cases related to the purchase of tire rims, backpacks, food and other items.

Guardia Jaén's lawyer, Victor Orobio, stated that his client received the same precautionary measure in those cases that he did in the case involving the musical instruments.