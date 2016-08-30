Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

INVESTIGATION

Wife defends Aaron Mizrachi

Prosecutors say he accepted a bribe in the SAP case.

Spanish version

Olmedo Rodríguez

Analida Martinelli, the sister of former President Ricardo Martinelli and wife of businessman Aaron Mizrachi, has sent a statement to La Prensa defending her husband against allegations he accepted a bribe for arranging the German company SAP to receive a $14.5 million contract from Social Security. 

Prosecutors say that the bribe was paid through the company Advanced Consulting, and it represented 10 percent of the contract's value. Prosecutors have also alleged that the software was overpriced.

More than a dozen people, including former Social Security officials, have been charged in the case. It has also resulted in a former SAP official being jailed in the United States.

But Analinda Martinelli denied that her husband, who has fled the country and is the subject of an Interpol red alert, did anything wrong, as outlined in an e-mail she sent to La Prensa.

The e-mail, which was sent Monday, was in reaction to a story in that day's newspaper that linked Mizrachi to the case, calling him the "key" to the investigation.

"This is not the first time that La Prensa has written something that is wrong in an attempt to destroy his reputation," Martinelli wrote. "You write lies, and if you want to do something decent and professional, you should rectify it."

Martinelli noted that the contract in question was approved by a number of entities, including the Cabinet Council. She noted that current President Juan Carlos Varela was one of the people who signed off on it.

"This contract was approved in 2010, and you should remember who was in the Cabinet Council at that time," she said.

She also denied that there was any link between her husband and Vicente Garcia, the former SAP official convicted in Florida of paying bribes to Panama officials. 

"There is no existence of e-mails between Aaron Mizrachi and Vicente Garcia," she said, adding that the two men met for less than 20 minutes on one occasion before the contract was finalized.

"It is a lie to say they met many times," she added.

Also on Monday prosecutors outlined their case in more detail against Mizrachi and the others charged in the matter.

