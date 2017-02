Fitch affirms Panama's credit rating

The rating agency Fitch has affirmed Panama's designation of BBB with a stable outlook.

The agency noted in a statement the "strong and stable" macroeconomic performance as one of the positive aspects, but also referred to the institutional limitations and the weak credibility of fiscal policy.

It estimated that Panama's economy would continue to grow at 5 percent in 2017 and 2018, one of the highest rates in Latin America.

The agency said that the expansion of the Panama Canal will continue to drive the country's economy and that the scandal surrounding the law firm Mossack Fonseca has not had a discernible impact on the country.