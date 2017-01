Concerns raised over electoral reform

The Citizen's Forum for Electoral Reforms asked the National Assembly Tuesday to hold public hearings on the proposed reforms to the Electoral Code.

The group, which met at the Faculty of Law of the University of Panama, stressed that the appointment of the new Electoral Court Judge Alfredo Junca was clear evidence "of the struggle within the legislative body among political groups, a fact that undermined the transparency and impartiality of the choice."

The discussion of the electoral reforms was postponed by the full legislature last October and National Assembly President Rubén De León explained at that time that the discussion of the reforms would not be carried out in a "hurried" way.

Another consideration of the Citizens Forum is that the reforms can be modified "contrary to the social needs and expectations of organized civil society."

Of particular concern is rules regarding political donations. Roberto Troncoso, a representative of the business sector in the Forum, emphasized that "it is important to know who is donating" to political campaigns.