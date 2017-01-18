France recognizes Panama's "willingness" to cooperate on tax matters

France appreciated Panama's "willingness" to advance fiscal cooperation and transparency after a bilateral meeting held Tuesday at the Ministry of Economy and Finance's operational headquarters to try to revoke the country's inclusion in the list of tax havens.

"Ministers Michel Sapin and Christian Eckert took note of Panama's willingness to advance in fiscal cooperation and transparency," the press office of the French tax administration said. "During the meeting, it was noted the recent changes made by Panama in its legislation regarding access to company accounting and the identification of the effective beneficiaries of the different structures, effective as of January 1, 2017."

Panama ambassador to France Pilar Arosemena de Alemán described the meeting as "constructive."

French officials said the bilateral meeting was held in "a constructive environment" with the "objective of identifying if Panama could meet the conditions to leave the French list of non-cooperative jurisdictions."

Panama was placed on the list in April 2016, shortly after the publication of the global investigation into the files of law firm Mossack Fonseca.

France said there are three conditions that Panama should implement to get off the list.

The first is the signing of the multilateral agreement on administrative assistance in the OECD and the Council of Europe, as well as meeting the automatic exchange of financial information according to OECD standards.

The second condition is total transparency in the exchange of information for tax purposes.

Finally, the French authorities are calling for a negotiation of the clause of the fiscal treaty signed by both countries on June 30, 2011, which definitively eliminates the existing barriers to information exchange and to ensure that the agreement complies with the best international standards.

In October, Panama signed the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Fiscal Matters ("MAC"), a legal framework promoted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that facilitates the implementation of legal initiatives in terms of transparency and tax information exchange.

The next meeting will take place in Panama, where a team of tax specialists from the Ministry of Economy of France will try to establish a bilateral agreement with Panama to consolidate the exchange of tax information.