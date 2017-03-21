Pope accepts resignation of Rómulo Emiliani of San Pedro Sula

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Rómulo Emiliani, who served as auxiliary bishop of San Pedro Sula, in Honduras.

+ info Spanish version

The decision of the pontiff was published in the daily bulletin of the press office of the Holy See.

"The time has come to make a stop in the way, to reorganize my work and in this last stage of my productive pastoral life, with 28 years of episcopal service and almost 40 years of priesthood, to find a way to serve better," the bishop said in a statement.

In the letter, Emiliani recalled that he has gone into prisons in Costa Rica, Panama and Honduras to work on the rehabilitation and conversion of inmates.

"Wherever I have been asked, I have gone to preach without asking for anything in return," he said.

In Honduras, Emiliani has received several distinctions, among them, the order of Morazán in his degree of Grand Cross of Gold. In this nation he stood out, among others, for his search of an understanding between the gangs and the government. Among his latest works is the construction of a new criminal center in the city of San Pedro Sul.

In 2016, the Italian government presented Emiliani with the Order of the Star of Italy for his outstanding work in favor of social development in several Latin American countries.