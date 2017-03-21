Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Punta Pacífica Asamblea Nacional Reformas electorales Rubén De León Corte Suprema de Justicia Jayson Pastor Odebrecht Mitradel

Spanish version

Pope accepts resignation of Rómulo Emiliani of San Pedro Sula

Mensaje de Rómulo Emiliani: Reubicación  de mi servicio pastoral

Spanish version

Getzalette Reyes

Temas:

Bishop Rómulo Emiliani has announced his decision to retire. Bishop Rómulo Emiliani has announced his decision to retire.
Bishop Rómulo Emiliani has announced his decision to retire. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Rómulo Emiliani, who served as auxiliary bishop of San Pedro Sula, in Honduras.

+ info

The decision of the pontiff was published in the daily bulletin of the press office of the Holy See.

"The time has come to make a stop in the way, to reorganize my work and in this last stage of my productive pastoral life, with 28 years of episcopal service and almost 40 years of priesthood, to find a way to serve better," the bishop said in a statement.

In the letter, Emiliani recalled that he has gone into prisons in Costa Rica, Panama and Honduras to work on the rehabilitation and conversion of inmates.

"Wherever I have been asked, I have gone to preach without asking for anything in return," he said.

In Honduras, Emiliani has received several distinctions, among them, the order of Morazán in his degree of Grand Cross of Gold. In this nation he stood out, among others, for his search of an understanding between the gangs and the government. Among his latest works is the construction of a new criminal center in the city of San Pedro Sul.

In 2016, the Italian government presented Emiliani with the Order of the Star of Italy for his outstanding work in favor of social development in several Latin American countries.

Mensaje de Rómulo Emiliani: Reubicación  de mi servicio pastoral

21 mar 2017 - 14:23h

Siempre he anhelado, desde mi ordenación sacerdotal, servir en la renovación de la armonía perdida, el desorden emocional y mental que padecen miles y miles de personas. Para eso he dedicado tantos años y esfuerzos en múltiples tareas.  He trabajado en ese tema incansablemente. Y he servido a jóvenes, adultos, y ancianos.

Además de servir a tanta gente en muchos países y usando todos los medios de comunicación posibles, he dedicado cientos  de horas a sacerdotes en doce (12) países, en 38 diócesis  y a seminaristas en algunos Seminarios Mayores. Me he metido a fondo en la vida de las cárceles en Costa Rica, Panamá y Honduras justamente buscando esa rehabilitación y conversión. Donde quiera me hayan pedido he ido a predicar sin pedir nada a cambio.

Creo llegó el momento de hacer un alto en el camino, reorganizar mi trabajo y en esta última etapa de mi vida productiva pastoral, con 28 años de servicio episcopal y casi 40 años de sacerdocio, buscar la manera de servir mejor.

Para eso renuncio a mi servicio como obispo auxiliar de San Pedro Sula, me dedico a una renovación profunda espiritual y humana para dar lo mejor de sí en esta última etapa pastoral de mi vida y reorganizaré toda mi actividad desde la comunión plena con la Santa Sede y lo que el Señor me pida.  

Dado en San Pedro Sula el día 20 de marzo del 2017.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Orlando Quintero protests outside the Social Security Medical Complex. Orlando Quintero protests outside the Social Security Medical Complex.

Probidsida director protests lack of medicines

Officials inspect a pizzeria involved in a racial incident last week. Officials inspect a pizzeria involved in a racial incident last week.

Inspection carried out of Costa del Este restaurant

Jayson Pastor. Jayson Pastor.

Jayson Pastor asks for change in status

Work contracts shrunk last year. Work contracts shrunk last year.

Private contracts shrink

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

Provincias Gobierno destina 175 mil dólares para sanear el vertedero de Chitré

El Gobierno Nacional destinará un total de 175 mil dólares para sanear el vertedero municipal de Chitré, cerrado temporalmente luego de incendiarse la semana pasada. El Gobierno Nacional destinará un total de 175 mil dólares para sanear el vertedero municipal de Chitré, cerrado temporalmente luego de incendiarse la semana pasada.
El Gobierno Nacional destinará un total de 175 mil dólares para sanear el vertedero municipal de Chitré, cerrado temporalmente luego de incendiarse la semana pasada. ESPECIAL PARA LA PRENSA/Vielka Corro Ríos

Vielka Corro Ríos,ESPECIAL PARA LA PRENSA | CHITRÉ, Herrera

El Gobierno Nacional destinará un total de 175 mil dólares para sanear el vertedero municipal de Chitré, cerrado temporalmente ...

Co Guionista alega Disney copió su plan para ‘Zootopia’

Según la demanda, Goldman le presentó a Disney su idea de Zootopia como una manera de explorar la vida en Estados Unidos Según la demanda, Goldman le presentó a Disney su idea de Zootopia como una manera de explorar la vida en Estados Unidos
Según la demanda, Goldman le presentó a Disney su idea de Zootopia como una manera de explorar la vida en Estados Unidos

AP | LOS ÁNGELES, Estados Unidos

Un guionista y productor demandó a Walt Disney Pictures argumentando que el estudio copió sus ideas para la cinta animada ...

Fotografía Severos aludes en Perú

Severos aludes en Perú Severos aludes en Perú Galería
Severos aludes en Perú Peru/AFP

Destacados