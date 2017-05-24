Pope says Trump should focus on peace

US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis posed for cameras today after their private 25-minute meeting at the Vatican.

The armored limousine of the president - known as The Beast - arrived at 8:15 a.m. at the courtyard of St. Damasus in the Vatican.

The presidential entourage - made up of 12 people, including First Lady Melania, her daughter Ivanka and her son-in-law Jared - went to the private library of the Apostolic Palace where the pontiff waited with a friendly smile. The contents of the private conversations were only recorded by the communiqué of the Holy See.

Upon completing their meeting, the pope gave the president a medal featuring an olive branch, a symbol of peace, among other gifts.

"We can use peace," the president responded.

The visit began with a handshake between the two men. Trump could be heard thanking the pope and saying it was "a great honor" to be there. They then posed for photographs and then sat down at the papal desk, the pope unsmiling, their private meeting began.

It ended a half hour later when Francis rang the bell in his private study. The pontiff was then introduced to members of Trump's delegation, including his wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as aides Hope Hicks and Dan Scavino.

Smiling for the staff, Francis had a light moment with the First Lady, asking via translator, "What do you give him to eat, pizza?"

Melania giggled and said "Pizza? Yes."

As is tradition, the pope and president exchanged gifts. Trump presented the pontiff some books written by Martin Luther King Jr, saying "I think you'll enjoy them. I hope you do." The pope presented Trump with the medal, a message of peace and three bound papal documents that some degree defines his papacy and priorities.

When Trump departed, he told the pope: "Thank you, I will not forget what you said."

Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, had a private audience with Francis at the Vatican in 2014 that lasted 50 minutes. Trump's motorcade to enter Vatican City from a side entrance rather than the grand entrance through St. Peter's Square.

The meeting, which concluded Trump's tour of the world's largest monotheistic religions, could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between the president and pope who have often seen eye-to-eye.

The two collided head-on early last year, when Francis was sharply critical of Trump's campaign pledge to build an impenetrable wall on the Mexican border and his declaration that the United States should turn away Muslim immigrants and refugees.

"A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian," Francis said then. The pontiff has been a vocal advocate for aiding refugees, particularly those fleeing the violence in Syria, deeming it both "moral imperative" and "Christian duty" to help.

Trump then called Francis "disgraceful" for doubting his faith.

Trump arrived in Rome Tuesday evening, his motorcade closing a busy Italian highway just after rush hour and prompting hundreds of onlookers to briefly step out of their gridlocked cars to gawk at the fleet of armored vehicles. I spent the night at the U.S. ambassador to Italy's residence.

Though both Trump and Francis are known for their unpredictability, papal visits with heads of state are carefully arranged bits of political and religious theater that follow a specific program, with little room for deviation or unwanted surprises. Trump was expected to be given a tour of the Vatican after his papal meeting.

Trump is the 13th president to visit the Vatican and, as part of his tour, he will see the Sistine Chapel.