Earthquake shakes up Panama

An earthquake Monday afternoon was felt in Panama City and numerous places in the. interior.

It was recorded at 2:35 p.m. and lasted a few seconds.

Se está confirmando la magnitud de sismo registrado en Panamá, por el momento sin novedades... mantenemos monitoreos en el país — SINAPROC PANAMA (@Sinaproc_Panama) 20 de febrero de 2017

Civil defense director José Donderis said that they are waiting for a confirmation of the strength of the earthquake to be reported from the University of Panama.

No injuries or damage was reported. As a precaution, underground Metro stations were evacuated.