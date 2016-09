Strong storms impact Panama City

Strong rains were recorded in Panama City Thursday, according to a report of the electrical transmission company Etesa.

The storm also affected other areas of the country, including the Darién, Guna Yala, Colón, Herrera, Veraguas and the Comarca Ngäbe Bugle.

The civil defense agency Sinaproc recorded reports of fallen trees in Cuidad Radial and the flooding of the Santa Maria River.

The Civil Aviation Authority suspended flights at the Marcos Gelabert Airport in Albrook from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to the bad weather.