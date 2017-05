Discretionary funds used to pay for another surgery

The Presidency of the Republic has spent at least $63,929 of discretionary funds to cover medical expenses of another official.

+ info Spanish version

The payments were made to cover knee surgeries for Abraham Rafael Pretto, who earns a salary of $4,000 in the Ministry of the Presidency.

In April 2016, the Presidency paid $26,731 for the first operation. In July of that year, it paid another $ 20,567 to "cover the cost of nerve surgery in the left leg" of Pretto. Another surgery took place in March.

President Juan Carlos Varela has faced questions over the decision to pay for expensive surgeries for officials linked to his presidency. Critics say that these funds have been spent on officials who had the economic means to afford public health insurance.

The situation has also lead to Varela promising to prioritize surgeries by Social Security which have been on hold.