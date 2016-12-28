Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Temas de hoy: Odebrecht Lava Jato Programa de Ayuda Nacional (PAN) Alcaldía de Panamá ATTT Cristina Fernández de Kirchner cascanueces Carrie Fisher

Spanish version

CORRUPTION

Group calls for probe into Odebrecht contracts

Spanish version

Redacción de La Prensa

Temas:

The Citizen's Alliance for Justice has called for the creation of a special prosecutor's office to investigate the bribes paid by Odebrecht to Panamanian officials between 2009 and 2014.

+ info

The alliance, in a statement today, was also critical of the decision by the current government to award the Brazilian firm contracts totaling $2.6 billion despite knowing that it was being investigated for corruption.

"It is because of the above that officials of the current government must also be investigated and therefore the only way to create trust in citizens is to allow the creation of an independent international commission to collaborate with the Attorney General's Office in this investigation," the alliance said in a press release.

Odebrecht has been awarded $9 billion in contracts since 2006. The alliance noted that the Public Procurement Law should be changed to prohibit companies convicted of corruption from engaging in public bids.

Odebrecht admitted to paying $788 million in bribes to officials from various countries, including $59 million in Panama between 2009 and 2014.

The alliance has called for the identification of officials who received the bribes.

It plans to hold a demonstration today outside the offices of the public prosecutor.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Bond granted in PAN case

Chitré band to march in Rose Bowl parade

Measures against Odebrecht announced

Audit ordered of former Public Works official

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Tu suscripción viene con regalo este fin de año.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Lo último en La Prensa

Escándalo de dopaje Infantino: Rusia podría enfrentar sanciones de FIFA

Gianni Infantino, presidente de la FIFA. Gianni Infantino, presidente de la FIFA.
Gianni Infantino, presidente de la FIFA. AFP

AP | DUBAI, Emiratos Arabes Unidos

Rusia podría enfrentar sanciones como resultado del informe de un investigador de la Agencia Mundial Antidopaje (AMA) que ...

Fotografía Method-2, el robot gigante de Séul

Method-2, el robot gigante de Séul Method-2, el robot gigante de Séul Galería
Method-2, el robot gigante de Séul Corea del Sur/AFP/ Jung Yeon-Je

Pago de coimas Fiscal Caraballo intercambia información en Ecuador sobre el caso Odebrecht

Caraballo y funcionarios de la Fiscalía General de Ecuador ofrecieron una conferencia de prensa la mañana de este 28 de diciembre. Caraballo y funcionarios de la Fiscalía General de Ecuador ofrecieron una conferencia de prensa la mañana de este 28 de diciembre.
Caraballo y funcionarios de la Fiscalía General de Ecuador ofrecieron una conferencia de prensa la mañana de este 28 de diciembre.

El fiscal segundo contra la Delincuencia Organizada, Javier Caraballo, quien este martes 27 de diciembre viajó a Ecuador, ...

Destacados