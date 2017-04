Officials charged in donation case

Five officials linked to donations and contracts for professional services issued by the National Assembly were the subject of a complaint filed by the Criminal Foundation for the Development of Citizen's Freedom Thursday.

The officials are charged with crimes against public administration, and specifically embezzlement.

Those charged were assistants of deputies who offered donations. The allegation is that the recipients only received a portion of the promised funds.

The complaint alleges that there is a network operating in the Assembly that promoted fraud in donations and contracts for professional services.

"The accused are citizens or officials who do not have a special condition that prevents the Public Prosecutor's Office from apprehending them or investigating the complaint," the group said.

This week, the Supreme Court rejected a complaint filed against a number of deputies linked to the case.